Mark Gordon, eOne Partner on TV, Film Studio

Entertainment One and The Mark Gordon Company announced early Tuesday that they have partnered to create a new independent TV and film studio.

The L.A-based operation will finance and produce film, network, cable, and digital premium content, which eOne will distribute internationally. The deal will see eOne taking a significant stake in The Mark Gordon Company. The new entity combines one of the most successful film and television producers with a company that has an extensive international distribution network.

The venture, which Gordon will lead as CEO, will continue producing Mark Gordon premium content and will also expand to finance projects by other producers.

“We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Mark and his team. Mark brings a wealth of experience and talent to the table,” said Darren Throop, president & CEO, eOne. “The Mark Gordon Company creates first-class content and has been entertaining audiences around the world for many years. As eOne continues to build its global platform, partnering with strong creative companies like The Mark Gordon Company is right on strategy and I am very excited to welcome them to the larger eOne family.”

The Mark Gordon Company will complete its tenure with ABC studios and continue to develop and produce film content across all genres, including the production of studio films. eOne’s U.S. Television business will continue developing, financing and producing scripted and alternative programming, operating independently of The Mark Gordon Company.

The Mark Gordon Company is behind TV shows such as ABC's Grey’s Anatomy, CBS' Criminal Minds and Showtime's Ray Donovan. In the film world, Gordon has helped produce Speed, The Day After Tomorrow and Saving Private Ryan, among others.