Environmental testing at ABC News

The FBI and the New York City Department of Health are conducting

environmental tests of two floors at ABC News in New York Tuesday, one day after

the network disclosed that the infant son of an ABC News producer had contracted

cutaneous anthrax.

The news division has relocated staffers on parts of the second and third

floors, where the infant (who was there to attend a birthday party) was said to

have visited for about two hours Sept. 28.

The two main areas under scrutiny include second-floor offices and

third-floor edit bays. But World News Tonight will broadcast from its

normal studio at that location.

The FBI and Health Department officials were also spending much of the day

interviewing ABC News staffers to gain any information they can about the

possible source of the anthrax and whether anyone else within the division (or

those they might have come in contact with) has shown symptoms of the

disease.

So far, no else beside the infant (who has been treated and should recover

completely) has shown symptoms, sources said.

Mailroom personnel were instructed to wear latex gloves as an added

precaution, and other measures were being taken that an ABC News spokesman said

he could not disclose.

In a memo to all ABC News staffers Monday night, ABC News president David

Westin said that based on results of the ongoing investigation, 'We will make a

determination with the authorities as to who should be tested for possible

exposure and who should receive antibiotics as a prophylactic.'

Westin also said symptoms usually appear within one week of being exposed to

anthrax spores.

The Walt Disney Co. president Robert Iger also issued a memo to ABC News

staffers, telling them, 'Your well being is of the utmost to us.'

Iger also told the news staffers, 'Your perseverance, commitment and

professionalism is an inspiration to all of us.'