The Envelope Openers Are...

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has confirmed another batch of presenters for its Prime Time Emmy Awards presentation Aug. 27.

The newest envelope-openers are Annette Bening, Craig Ferguson, Sean Hayes, Katherine Heigl, Virginia Madsen, Howie Mandel, Megan Mullally, and Tom Selleck.

Already lined up are: Stephen Colbert, Patrick Dempsey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Edie Falco, Tina Fey, James Gandolfini, Dennis Haysbert, Jason Lee, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Felicity Huffman, Heidi Klum, Hugh Laurie, Evangeline Lilly, Eva Longoria, Wentworth Miller, Helen Mirren, Matthew Perry, William Petersen, Jamie Pressley, Ellen Pompeo, Jon Stewart, Kiefer Sutherland, Bradley Whitford, Charlie and Martin Sheen, Candice Bergen, Ray Liotta, Simon Cowell, Jeffrey Tambor, John Lithgow, and Bob Newhart.

The show will air on NBC at 8-11.