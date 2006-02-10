Entriq Unveils Multi-Platform Ad Aid

Content management firm Entriq is introducing new technology that will make it easier for networks and other content providers to advertise on new video delivery platforms such as the Internet, mobile phones and IPTV providers.

Entriq says it has developed an "integrated advertising and content serving platform" that is designed to support both advertising-supported and pay-per-play applications. The system will provide access control, content protection and digital rights management for all types of media, on any type of device.

Entriq's Ad Delivery Service will support pre-roll video ads, in-page video ads and stand-alone rich media Flash ads, along with geographic targeting and real-time reporting.

