Entriq Snags Broadcast Deal for New-Media Software

Broadband-content specialist Entriq said Inergize Digital Media, the Minneapolis-based broadband division of station group Newport Television, deployed its Media Services software to help more than 50 television stations streamline their broadband-production work flow and distribute their content across multiple platforms.

The fully integrated Entriq/Inergize platform solution -- which combines Entriq’s technology with Inergize’s existing Web-content-management system -- is in operation in 37 markets including stations overseen by Newport Television (formerly Clear Channel Television before being bought by private-equity firm Providence Equity Partners) and stations owned by other groups, such as E.W. Scripps, to which Inergize provides broadband-content services.

The deal is not surprising, as Inergize was already a client of Dayport, a Mankato, Minn.-based firm that offered content-publishing and management solutions for TV-station Web sites and was acquired by Carlsbad, Calif.-based Entriq in March.

Entriq, a subsidiary of South African media conglomerate Naspers, previously specialized in pay-media solutions for delivering video through the Web or mobile distribution for large customers such as World Wrestling Entertainment and British Sky Broadcasting, and it acquired Dayport for its expertise in ad-supported Web-video solutions and its customer base of U.S. broadcasters.

"Television stations today are looking for ways to monetize their video assets in a number of different ways,” said Jason Gould, senior vice president and general manager of Inergize Digital Media, in a statement. “It's now more important than ever to leverage syndication possibilities, move into a mobile environment, create direct transaction relationships with consumers and add process efficiency. Our combined solutions, tailored directly to the broadcast community, remove the barriers to going digital without requiring newsrooms to entirely swap out or change their existing operations systems."

The Entriq-integrated Inergize solution is designed to function within existing television-newsroom interfaces, making use of existing metadata for automating work flow associated with file trafficking, publishing and processing.

Capabilities include ingest of content and metadata from existing production systems; media-processing architecture to automate tasks for movement, segmentation and conversion of media; real-time delivery of digital assets to Web, mobile, Internet-protocol TV and other platforms, optimized for audience consumption based on the medium; and syndication options for publication to multiple device platforms.

"In order to compete, our stations need to be able to quickly and easily publish video to multiple destinations in a simulcast manner," said Craig Millar, senior VP of operations at Newport Television, in a statement. "With Inergize Digital Media's solution in place, we're finding that problems we used to encounter publishing and tracking content online are no longer an issue. This not only saves us time and money -- it helps us better monetize the assets we have because viewers are spending more time on our sites. Our operations staff is also grateful for the advanced, easy-to-use capabilities."