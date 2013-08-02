Entravision TV Revenue Up 6% in Quarter

Entravision reported second-quarter revenue of $57 million,

up 5% from the same quarter in 2012.





Television group revenues were $39.6 million, up 6% in the

quarter, while radio revenue was $17.4 million, up 2% for the second quarter.





The Spanish-language broadcaster's revenue increased $2.5

million in the quarter -- $2.2 million from television and $.3 million from

radio. The television group showed increases in local and national advertising

revenue, along with retransmission consent revenue. That helped offset a

decrease in political advertising revenue.





"During the second quarter, we achieved

revenue growth driven by increases in both our television and radio

segments," said Walter Ulloa, chairman and CEO. "Core revenue

(excluding retransmission consent and political advertising revenue) from our

television and radio segments outperformed their respective industry averages,

and we improved our free cash flow over the second quarter of 2012. Our

audience shares remain strong in the nation's most densely populated Hispanic

markets, and we believe we are well positioned to benefit as the U.S. Hispanic

market continues to expand and advertisers increasingly recognize the

importance of reaching our target audience."