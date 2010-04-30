Entravision TV Revenue Up 5% in Q1

Entravision Communications reported first quarter television revenue of $29.6 million, a 5% increase from the same quarter a year ago. The Spanish-language media company reported overall net revenue of $43.1 million in the quarter, a 3% improvement over the first quarter of 2009.



Chairman/CEO Walter F. Ulloa spoke of a "stabilizing" ad environment in Entravision's TV and radio markets. "Our audience shares remain strong in the nation's most densely populated Hispanic markets, and we believe that our U.S. Hispanic audience will continue to grow," he said. "Additionally, we anticipate that retransmission consent revenue will continue to be a growing source of revenue, along with advertising revenue from the World Cup, the census and political activity during 2010."



Retransmission consent grew $1.3 million in the quarter.



Entravision owns and/or operates 53 TV stations and 48 radio stations.

