Entravision Revenue Down 6%

Spanish-language media biggie Entravision reported second-quarter net revenue of $50.3 million, down 6% from the same quarter last year.

Of the overall decrease, $1.7 million came from the television segment and was primarily attributable to advertising revenue from the World Cup in 2010, said Entravision, while retransmission consent revenue helped offset the loss. Another $1.4 million of the decrease came from Entravision's radio segment and was also tied to last year's World Cup revenue.

Television revenue was $33.1 million, down 5% in the quarter, while radio was $17.1 million, down 8%.

"We faced challenging comparisons to last year's second quarter, when we benefited from World Cup, political and census advertising revenue," said Walter Ulloa, chairman and CEO. "Nevertheless, our audience shares remain strong, and we believe we are well positioned to benefit as the U.S. Hispanic market continues to expand and advertisers increasingly recognize the importance of reaching our target audience. The release of the 2010 U.S. census data reconfirms the growth and importance of the U.S. Hispanic population and our position in some of the fastest-growing and most densely-populated Hispanic markets. We remain focused on improving our operating performance while continuing to carefully manage our costs."