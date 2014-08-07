Entravision Q2 Revenue Up 9%

Entravision reported $61.8 million in second quarter revenue, a 9% increase over the same quarter a year ago. The $4.8 million increase year over year came from $3.5 million on the television side for the Spanish-language broadcaster, thanks primarily to the World Cup ad revenue and retransmission consent revenue. The remaining $1.3 million was on the radio side and came from World Cup-related ad revenue.

"During the second quarter, we achieved continued growth in core advertising revenue as our television segment again outperformed the television broadcast industry, reflecting the contributions from our broadcast of the World Cup,” said Walter Ulloa, chairman and CEO. “Our radio operations also produced revenue growth that we believe will be among the best in the industry. Continuing the trend of the last several years, we also experienced an increase in retransmission consent revenue."

On June 18, Entravision completed its acquisition of Pulpo Media, a digital advertising services firm focused on Hispanic consumers.

Entravision has 58 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of Univision and UniMas. It owns and operates 49 radio stations.