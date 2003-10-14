Entravision Buys Sacramento-Area AM
Spanish-language broadcaster Entravision Communications Corp. has signed a deal to purchase KZSA(AM) Placerville, Calif. (in the Sacramento area), for $20 million.
The seller is Dallas-based media merchant bank First Broadcasting Investment Partners LLC, which bought the station earlier this year for $7 million-plus but then made a "substantial" upgrade in its technical facilities.
The station's signal covers the entire Sacramento area, according to First Broadcasting's Fred Unkefer. Group TV and radio-station owner Entravision already owns three radio stations in that market.
