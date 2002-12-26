Entravision buys Big City stations
Big City Radio Inc. said Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to
sell its Los Angeles radio stations -- KVYY-FM, KLYY-FM and KSYY-FM -- to Entravision
Communications Corp. for a combination of $100 million in cash and 3.77 million
shares of Entravision common stock.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
