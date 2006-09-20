Entourage Gets Fourth Season

HBO has picked up Entourage for a fourth season. Twelve new episodes will likely debut in summer 2007.

The critically acclaimed show wrapped its third season this summer, averaging about 2.5 million total viewers for its Sunday night debuts. That was up from 1.9 million for the show's second-season run the summer before.



The show, about a rising Hollywood star and his posse of friends, returns for an eight-episode second half to its third season in early 2007, most likely in March after the final season of the Sopranos.