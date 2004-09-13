Entire Oprah Audience Gets Cars

We don't know what it will do to ratings, but we'll bet tickets to the show start flying off the proverbial shelves.

For the launch of its new "wildest dreams" season, King World's top syndicated talker, The Oprah Winfrey Show, gave away a new car--Pontiac G6's--to everyone in the audience, saying the show had searched high and low to find people who really needed new cars, then handed them out on the show Monday to the incessant screaming and bouncing up and down of the audience.

Pontiac got plenty of plug, with Winfrey doing a segment onher visit to the plant to personally check out the cars.

Winfrey suggested there would be more surprises in the season to come. "We're not done yet," she said.