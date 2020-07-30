Entertainment Studios Nets to Be on NextGen Service

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios said that all eight of its 24-hour TV networks will be carried by Evoca, a new subscription television service that will use the new NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 to compete with cable and satellite.

Evoca, started by Edge Networks, earlier this year launched two TV stations in Montana broadcasting using the ATSC 3.0 standard and announced it had begun airing a test bundle of channels. It planned to test a multichannel service in Boise that would provide 80 channels for less than $50 a month for viewers in small and mid-sized markets It said it planned to roll out to more markets in 2021.

The deal with Entertainment Studios is the first programming deal that it has disclosed. Financial terms were not released.

"We are thrilled to welcome Entertainment Studios Networks and their 24-hour global networks with extensive entertainment and lifestyle programming to the Evoca line-up," said Todd Achilles, Evoca CEO. “This distribution deal not only provides quality content for the Evoca viewer, but also brings together two companies with a shared vision to innovate television: Evoca with broadcast delivery and Entertainment Studios Networks with programming."

Allen, who started as a comedian, has been building a media empire that includes cable networks including The Weather Channel and television stations. Last year, he was inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame .

“We are excited to join forces with Evoca to deliver the number one news/weather channel and lifestyle programming to a larger audience,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group.

In addition to the Weather Channel, the Allen channels that will be broadcast by Evoca are Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV and Justice Central.TV.