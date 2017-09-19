Entertainment Studios to Launch Streaming OTT Sports Platform

Entertainment Studios, which owns seven 24-hour cable TV networks, said it plans to launch a direct-to-consumer global streaming OTT subscription platform, Sports.TV.



Sports.TV will aggregate independent sports networks on one convenient platform. Sports.TV will be available on all devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, personal computers and laptops, the company said.



“The appetite for live sports programming is insatiable, and consumers worldwide are making it very clear they want to access this content on every device, wherever they go,” said Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Sports.TV is an innovative global OTT subscription service that aggregates both live sports networks and premium sports content on one digital platform, giving our subscribers complete access to all of their favorite teams and players on every device worldwide.”



Entertainment Studios did not say how much it planned to charge for its sports service.



Disney’s ESPN and Time Warner’s Turner this year have already announced plans to launch major subscription sports services.