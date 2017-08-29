Entertainment Studios Agrees to Nielsen Measurement Deal

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has signed a long-term agreement with Nielsen for linear and digital measurement services.



The deal covers measurement of Entertainment Studios’ TV programs and commercial content in broadcast syndication, plus its seven networks, Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV and JusticeCentral.TV.



Signing with Nielsen is a step for programmers looking to sell advertising to a wider group of marketers. With its expanded sample size, Nielsen has gotten better at picking up viewing of newer networks.



“Nielsen’s world-class tools and measurement systems will continue to help us demonstrate the total value of our audience with this long-term deal,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “We are thrilled to be working with Nielsen as we look to unlock the full potential of our content, broadcast television programming, cable networks, and digital platforms for advertisers.”



Entertainment Studios will also be getting data on its digital video news service The Grio , including Nielsen Digital Content Ratings and Nielsen Total Content Ratings.



“Today’s television environment is complex and requires faster, more powerful and flexible tools that cut through the clutter and deliver smarter insights that help inform business decisions,” said Peter Bradbury, managing director, Nielsen National Client Solutions. “Nielsen’s wide-range of products and services empower clients like Entertainment Studios to go beyond topline analysis and look at deep, in-market trends of how their linear and digital properties are performing. We are excited to take our relationship with Entertainment Studios to the next level by delivering a complete set of solutions that provides them with comparable metrics for digital and TV.”