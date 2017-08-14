Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Names Gould Executive VP Finance

Entertainment Studios, the independent TV producer and distributor headed by Byron Allen, has named Eric Gould as its new executive VP of finance & chief investment officer.

Gould will work out of the Entertainment Studios headquarters in Los Angeles.

In his new position, Gould will oversee investments, mergers & acquisitions, and corporate finance for all of Allen’s Entertainment Studios media divisions, including: broadcast television, syndication, advertising sales, all seven 24-hour cable television networks, the digital video-centric news platform The Grio, as well as theatrical motion picture co-productions and global distribution for Allen’s recently acquired theatrical and digital movie distribution divisions Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and Freestyle Digital Media.



