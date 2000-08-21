Entertainment Online set for NYC

Entertainment Online 2000, a conference that promises to allow senior entertainment and Internet executives from a number of entertainment fields to discuss issues such as cross-platform entertainment brand promotion, advertising and e-commerce is scheduled for Oct. 17-18 in New York City at the Windows on the World in the World Trade Center.

Among the CEOs and executives to speak are: Pamela Thomas-Graham, president & CEO, CNBC.com, executive vice president of NBC; George Bell, president & CEO, Excite@Home; Ben Tatta, president of SCIFI.Com and senior vice president of USA Interactive Entertainment; and Stephen Gass, group president of online services, Children's Television Workshop/SesameStreet.com.

To register call (800) 647-7600 or visit www.entertainmentonline2000.com.