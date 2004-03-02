Entertainment Mags Get Post-Oscars Boost

The Oscar parties continued through Monday, with the entertainment newsmagazines receiving high ratings in their gift bags for their day-after coverage of the 76th Annual Academy Awards.

Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight on Monday scored a 7.4 rating/12 share weighted metered market average, according to Nielsen Media Research, beating its nearest rival, King World’s Inside Edition, by 61%. Inside Edition came in at a 4.6/10.

Compared to last year’s coverage on March 24, 2003, ET was up 4%, while Inside Edition was up 21%. NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood, in third place, earned a 4.4/8, up 13% over last year. Warner Bros.’ Extra! clocked a 4.0/8, up 8% over last year.