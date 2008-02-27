Entertainment Industry Splits Support for Democratic Candidates

According to the latest figures from Opensecrets.org, TV-, movie- and music-industry contributions to the presidential race are about evenly split between Sens. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and Barack Obama (D-Ill.), with Clinton having the slight edge at $2,802,349 in contributions to Obama's $2,688,899.

That is out of a total of $8,455,982, a whopping 81.4% of which has gone to the Democrats, with Republicans getting only 18.6%. Presumptive Republican nominee Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) got $490,825, but still trailed former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani at $502,476.

All of the figures were for the entire election cycle as of Feb. 20, which is why Giuliani led among Republicans even though he has been out of the race for a while.