Enron debacle headed for CBS
The rise and fall of Enron Corp. will be chronicled in a made-for-TV movie, The Crooked E, on CBS.
The film is based on Brian Cruver's book, Anatomy of Greed: The Unshredded
Truth from an Enron Insider, and it will star Brian Dennehy, Christian
Kane, Mike Farrell, Shannon Elizabeth and Cameron Bancroft. Penelope Spheeris
will direct.
The Crooked E is being produced by Robert Greenwald and Alys Shanti.
