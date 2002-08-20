Enron debacle headed for CBS

The rise and fall of Enron Corp. will be chronicled in a made-for-TV movie, The Crooked E, on CBS.

The film is based on Brian Cruver's book, Anatomy of Greed: The Unshredded

Truth from an Enron Insider, and it will star Brian Dennehy, Christian

Kane, Mike Farrell, Shannon Elizabeth and Cameron Bancroft. Penelope Spheeris

will direct.

The Crooked E is being produced by Robert Greenwald and Alys Shanti.