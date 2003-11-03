E!nough News

It seems an hour-long helping of entertainment news each night is too much even for the biggest fans.

Beginning Nov. 3, E! Entertainment Television is cutting back live newscast E! News Live

from an hour to a half-hour Monday-Thursday. The Friday and weekend editions will remain an hour. E! expanded the show to an hour last year.

"We’ve seen it works better as a tight, fast-paced show during the week," explained Mark Sonnenberg, president of entertainment.

Ratings, he noted, are typically strong for the first half hour, then fall off. In October, E! News rated as high as a 0.7 but sank as low as a 0.2. Sonnenberg plans to package the half-hour version with celeb-focused originals like It’s Good To Be

or Celebrities Uncensored

. That, he says, "will give us a much tighter hour."