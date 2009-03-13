Engler Upped at Sci Fi

Craig Engler has been promoted to senior VP and GM of Sci Fi Digital, the network said Friday. Engler had been senior VP of Scifi.com and Sci Fi Mgazine.

"Craig's aggressive portfolio strategy of launching standalone sites in the affinity categories of technology, gaming and entertainment has driven SciFi.COM toward unprecedented growth, yielding record highs in all key metrics," said Sci Fi president Dave Howe in making the announcement. "His ambition, expertise and vision has lead SciFi.COM to be the world's largest genre entertainment site, and a pioneer in digital technology."

In his new role Engler will continue his oversight of Scifi.com, as well as its spinoff sites Scifiwire.com, Dvice.com, Fidgit.com and Chillertv.com. He will also oversee the network's mobile and broadband offerings and putting the network's shows online.

Before joining Sci Fi Engler founded Science Fiction Weekly, a weekly sci fi internet magazine. It was sold to the network in 1999, when Engler joined the company.