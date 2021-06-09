‘Engineering Catastrophes’, ‘Impossible Engineering’ Return on Science Channel

Engineering Catastrophes and Impossible Engineering return on Science Channel June 9. Both series showcase extraordinary engineering, and some cases where the engineering came up short.

“When it comes to engineering, the devil is in the details, and while humans have conceived some of the most remarkable and mind-blowing objects, concepts, and structures over the centuries, we have yet to perfect the craft,” said Science Channel.

In the new season of Engineering Catastrophes, experts investigate the most extraordinary engineering disasters around the world. Stateside, those include a freeway bridge collapsing in Minneapolis, a demolition gone wrong in Dallas and a sinkhole that swallowed eight Corvettes in Kentucky. The show analyzes how the errors went undiscovered and how engineers are ensuring they don’t happen again.

The new season of Impossible Engineering looks into stunning builds around the world, including the transformation of Battersea Power Station in London and the European Space Agency building a machine to look for life beyond Earth.

Engineering Catastrophes is produced by BriteSpark Films in association with Beyond Rights. For BriteSpark, Nick Godwin and Tom Gorham are the executive producers. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is executive producer.

Impossible Engineering is produced by Twofour Broadcast. Neil Edwards executive produces for Twofour while Neil Laird does so for Science.

Science Channel is part of Discovery, Inc.