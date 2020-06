Engineered Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presented their annual "Technical Emmy" awards at a New York black-tie gala last week. Emmy recipients honored for "Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development" included Panasonic Broadcast, Snell & Wilcox, CCETT, Institute For Rundfunktechnik, Philips Consumer Electronics, Pinnacle Systems, Matrox, Vela, Media 100, Digital Processing Systems, Avid, Symah Vision, Princeton Video Image, FOX Sports, Sportvision, Orad, DirecTV, Philips Broadcast, Anton Bauer, Frezzolini, Cine Sixty, Tektronix, Sarnoff Corp., Rohde & Schwartz, KDD Media Will and Institute Fuer Technische Universitaet.