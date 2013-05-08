Engberg Named WMBD Peoria GM
Univision sales veteran Richard Engberg has been named vice
president and general manager of WMBD Peoria-Bloomington, Nexstar's CBS
affiliate in DMA NO. 116. He will also oversee Nexstar's outsourcing agreement with
Sinclair's WYZZ, the Fox affiliate in the market.
Engberg was VP/director of sales for Univision
Communications' KTVW-KFPH Phoenix and KUVE-KFTU Tucson. Previously, he was
director of sales and then general manager at Tribune's WSFL Miami.
"Richard has demonstrated a results-oriented focus and
innovative approach to critical functions including station management, local
programming production, sales and strategic planning, and positioning across
multiple media platforms," said Tim Busch, Nexstar executive VP and
co-COO. "He has extensive multi-market and multi-affiliation experience
and a proven long-term record of creating new revenue-generating opportunities
and leading teams that delivered effective marketing solutions for local and
national advertiser."
Engberg has also worked at WFLD Chicago and WPEC West Palm
Beach.
"I have deep ties to the Midwest where I
began my broadcasting career and where many of my close business contacts and
personal friends currently reside. I look forward to returning to the great
state of Illinois with my family and immediately immersing myself into the
Peoria and Bloomington communities," he said.
