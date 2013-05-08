Engberg Named WMBD Peoria GM

Univision sales veteran Richard Engberg has been named vice

president and general manager of WMBD Peoria-Bloomington, Nexstar's CBS

affiliate in DMA NO. 116. He will also oversee Nexstar's outsourcing agreement with

Sinclair's WYZZ, the Fox affiliate in the market.





Engberg was VP/director of sales for Univision

Communications' KTVW-KFPH Phoenix and KUVE-KFTU Tucson. Previously, he was

director of sales and then general manager at Tribune's WSFL Miami.





"Richard has demonstrated a results-oriented focus and

innovative approach to critical functions including station management, local

programming production, sales and strategic planning, and positioning across

multiple media platforms," said Tim Busch, Nexstar executive VP and

co-COO. "He has extensive multi-market and multi-affiliation experience

and a proven long-term record of creating new revenue-generating opportunities

and leading teams that delivered effective marketing solutions for local and

national advertiser."





Engberg has also worked at WFLD Chicago and WPEC West Palm

Beach.





"I have deep ties to the Midwest where I

began my broadcasting career and where many of my close business contacts and

personal friends currently reside. I look forward to returning to the great

state of Illinois with my family and immediately immersing myself into the

Peoria and Bloomington communities," he said.