Energy Company Launches VOD Channel on Cablevision

Natural gas and electricity company MXenergy Monday launched a new interactive channel that can be seen by Cablevision Systems subscribers with digital set-top boxes.

Cablevision's Advanced Platforms division sells branded interactive VOD channels for marketers. The channels allow viewers to view content, take quizzes and request more information on a 24-hour basis. Clients have included Mattel, Pillsbury, Disney, U.S. Navy, Dove Chocolate, General Motors, BMW and Sony.



MXenergy is putting about $500,000 into the project, called MXenergyTV.

MXenergyTV will feature content about saving money and protecting the environment.

"As one of the largest providers of natural gas and electricity in the US, we feel we have a moral obligation to help educate consumers about ways to help the planet," said Jeffrey Mayer, president and CEO of Stamford, Connecticut -headquartered MXenergy. "We see Cablevision's terrific interactive television platform as the ideal vehicle to engage the public with these messages."

The network will feature a series called Attainable Sustainables, a multi-part series of that gives consumers tips to help save energy and, ultimately, the planet, the company said. Segments include:

The Green House, about sustainable products for your home; Talking Trash, a look at what happens to trash after the garbage truck pulls away; Out of the Box, a segment on a company that's been green for almost 100 years; Teaching Trash, showing trash as art and teaching kids about recycling; and Greener Trees, featuring a visit to a carbon offset farm in Georgia.

"Cablevision is pleased to work with MXenergy to provide educational information to help our customers stay informed about what they can do to make a difference," said Barry Frey, executive VP of Cablevision Advanced Platform Sales. "Our interactive television provides MXenergy with an ongoing platform for customer education throughout the New York Metropolitan Area."