Ender Upped at CBS



CBS's West Coast publicity guru, Chris Ender, has been promoted to senior vice president of communications, in charge of all publicity for CBS Entertainment, UPN and King World.

The move adds UPN and King World to Ender's portfolio. Ender still will report to Gil Schwartz, executive vice president of communications for CBS, who is based in New York. Ender has been at CBS since March 1996, starting as vice president of media relations.

Prior to that he headed media relations for Sony Pictures Entertainment's syndication division and was a senior account executive at Bender, Goldman & Helper.