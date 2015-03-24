Endemol Beyond USA Adds Browning, Mancini to Sales Team

Endemol Beyond USA has added to its sales team, bringing on Jeff Browning as senior VP, sales, and Jenn Mancini as VP, East Coast sales. Adrian Sexton, the former Lionsgate executive who just recently joined the premium channel network as COO, made the announcement Tuesday.

Browning, who will be based in the company’s Los Angeles office, had been senior VP of network sales for Univision Television. Mancini, who will report to Browning from New York City, had led Maker Studios’ East Coast lifestyle sales since 2013.

“This is an exciting time for video content creation,” said Mancini. “With the proliferation of short-form video consumption and the seismic shifts in the way viewers are accessing this content, Endemol Beyond is poised to raise the bar and create formats that result in deep relationships that are appealing to brands, content creators and audiences alike."

Added Browning, “Endemol Beyond’s production machine is the right combination at the right time.”