Adrian Sexton Joins Endemol Beyond USA as COO

Endemol Beyond USA has hired Adrian Sexton as chief operating officer, announced company president Will Keenan Thursday. Sexton, the former Lionsgate executive and head of digital at Participant Media, will be responsible for forging new strategic partnerships and investments as well as increasing business development, strategy, sales and distribution opportunities for the premium channel network.

“Adrian’s wealth of experience in both digital and traditional media is the right fit for Endemol Beyond USA as we continue to pioneer the world’s first premium channel network that’s now home to some of the most influential talent and hottest content in the digital space,” said Keenan.

As executive VP of digital at Participant Media, Sexton helped with the creation of social action network TakePart.com. At Lionsgate, he was part of the team that closed deals with BMW, Google and Microsoft.

Endemol Beyond USA’s newfront is schedule for May 7 in New York City.

“With experience building digital businesses at independents like Lionsgate, Participant Media and multiple venture-backed start-ups, I was looking for a highly entrepreneurial media company that invests in new content, technologies and audiences,” said Sexton. “Endemol Beyond sits at this intersection of media and technology.”