End of the Line For ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

NCIS: Hawai’i won’t see season four on CBS. The season finale on May 6 will serve as the series finale.

Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant and Noah Mills are in the cast. Lachey plays Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor Jane Tennant. “Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself,” goes the press material.

Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber created the show and are executive producers. Larry Teng is director and executive producer.

CBS’s NCIS shows include the flagship, in season 21, and NCIS: Sydney, which debuted last year. NCIS: Los Angeles went 14 seasons and New Orleans lasted for seven.

Earlier this year, CBS ordered the prequel NCIS: Origins, about a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Mark Harmon will narrate and son Sean Harmon will star.

The NCIS franchise reached 1,000 episodes earlier this month.

The Hawai’i season finale has two parts. Episode “Spill the Tea” is on April 29 and “Divided We Conquer” is on May 6.