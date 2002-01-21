End of the line for Carlton red bus
Carlton International Media is taking its red bus out of commission after
this year's National Association of Television Programming Executives' show.
The bus had become a symbol on the NATPE exhibit floor, and elsewhere, of the
international programming distributor.
The 1964 Routemaster London Transport bus appeared at its first NATPE show in
1987 in New Orleans, and it remained in this country under the care and handling
of Kenneth Crutchlow, who drove it (at a top speed of 34 miles per hour,
according to Carlton) between each NATPE convention, including cross-country
treks to San Francisco, Houston and Las Vegas.
Crutchlow will take possession of the bus following the conclusion of this
year's show Jan. 24.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.