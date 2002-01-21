End of the line for Carlton red bus

Carlton International Media is taking its red bus out of commission after

this year's National Association of Television Programming Executives' show.

The bus had become a symbol on the NATPE exhibit floor, and elsewhere, of the

international programming distributor.

The 1964 Routemaster London Transport bus appeared at its first NATPE show in

1987 in New Orleans, and it remained in this country under the care and handling

of Kenneth Crutchlow, who drove it (at a top speed of 34 miles per hour,

according to Carlton) between each NATPE convention, including cross-country

treks to San Francisco, Houston and Las Vegas.

Crutchlow will take possession of the bus following the conclusion of this

year's show Jan. 24.