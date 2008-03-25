End of Jezebel James Could Boost Canterbury's Law on Fox
By Ben Grossman
Fox canceled The Return of Jezebel James, which could turn out to be good news for struggling Canterbury’s Law.
The network dropped rookie comedy Jezebel James after just three airings from its Friday 8:30 p.m. slot, and it will also sideline the ‘Til Death repeats that were its lead-in at 8 p.m.. In their place, Fox will air repeats of hour-long drama Bones.
The move might give a more compatible lead-in to Canterbury’s Law, which was banished to Fridays at 9 p.m. after failing to perform leading off Mondays at 8 p.m.
Jezebel James was from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and starred Parker Posey and Lauren Ambrose.
