Encore Westerns Adds Two Series

Encore Westerns has added two off-net series to its lineup.

The old westerns are Cimarron, which had a one-year run as a 90-minute series on CBS in 1967, and TheRifleman, which lasted five years on ABC (1958-63).

Both will include hosted segments featuring former show stars--Stuart Whitman, who starred in Cimarron, and Johnny Crawford, who co-starred as the son of The Rifleman, played by the late Chuck Conners.