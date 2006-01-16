Encore Westerns Adds Two Series
Encore Westerns has added two off-net series to its lineup.
The old westerns are Cimarron, which had a one-year run as a 90-minute series on CBS in 1967, and TheRifleman, which lasted five years on ABC (1958-63).
Both will include hosted segments featuring former show stars--Stuart Whitman, who starred in Cimarron, and Johnny Crawford, who co-starred as the son of The Rifleman, played by the late Chuck Conners.
