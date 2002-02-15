Encoda's Paradigm shift
Encoda Systems Inc. has released "Paradigm 5.0," a management-information system for midsized to large broadcasters and cable operations.
It's designed for programming, spot scheduling, inventory management and
sales- and financial-reporting needs in multichannel or station-group operations.
New features include a browser-based work-order tool to automate the routing
of program-prep tasks like dubbing and closed-captioning.
Frame-accurate timing is also new.
Modules like "Traffix" and "Program Control" have been
enhanced, as well.
