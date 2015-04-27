‘Empire’ Showrunner Ilene Chaiken Joins Women of the West

Empire showrunner and executive producer Ilene Chaiken has joined Women of the West June 17.

Chaiken will participate in the panel Running the Show at the event, which is part of B&C’s Keynotes and Cocktails series.

The creative also is a writer on the Fox breakout series. Prior to Empire, she executive produced and wrote for series including ABC’s Black Box and Showtime’s The L Word and The Real L Word.

In addition to Running the Show, Women of the West will feature a keynote Q&A with CBS Entertainment Chairman Nina Tassler and sessions on women in TV tech and entrepreneurship.

Women of the West is a candid, off-the-record conversation with the women of TV, media and entertainment and will take place June 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. Both men and women are welcome to attend.

For more information and to register, go to bcwomenofthewest.com.