CBS’ Nina Tassler Joins Women of the West

CBS Entertainment Chairman Nina Tassler has joined Women of the West June 17.

Tassler will participate in a keynote Q&A at the event, which is part of B&C’s Keynotes and Cocktails series.

The exec, who previously spoke at B&C's Women of Hollywood event in 2010, was upped from president to chairman of CBS Entertainment in February 2014. As chairman, she oversees entertainment programming across all day parts as well as advertising and promotion, business affairs, consumer products, digital/interactive, diversity, publicity, scheduling and research for the Entertainment unit.

In addition to Tassler’s keynote, Women of the West will feature sessions on women in TV tech, entrepreneurship and show runners.

Women of the West is a candid, off-the-record conversation with the women of TV, media and entertainment and will take place June 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. Both men and women are welcome to attend.

For more information and to register, go to bcwomenofthewest.com.