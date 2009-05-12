Emmys Split Variety Categories

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is establishing separate series and specials categories for both directing and writing in variety, music and comedy shows.

The move begins with this year’s awards. But the main primetime Emmy telecast won’t be adding length, as the presentation of awards will rotate between the main telecast and the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, so only one of the two will be in the Sunday night show each year.

CBS has this year’s show on September 20, with the Creative Arts show airing on E! the night before.

“The Television Academy’s Board of Governors, writers and directors peer groups have long wanted to see separate competitions for the VMC series and specials,” TV Academy chairman John Shaffner said. “Now, writers and directors working on both VMC series and specials will take part in competitions that recognize the creative challenges posed by each format, as well as the talent required and accomplishments possible in both the series and specials categories.”