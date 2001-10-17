Emmys rescheduled for Nov. 4

CBS and The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences are giving The 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards a third attempt.

The twice-delayed ceremony has been rescheduled for Nov. 4 on CBS, and it will be staged at Los Angeles' Shubert Theater.

CBS president Les Moonves said the White House encouraged the rescheduling of the event, and many producers and actors have acknowledged that they will participate in the ceremony.

ATAS and CBS executives said they examined the possibility of holding the Emmys at a California military facility, but they felt that logistically, it would be "too hard to pull off."

Ellen DeGeneres is still on board as the show's host, and veteran Emmy producer Gary Smith has been named as Don Mischer's replacement to be executive producer.

Mischer announced last week that he couldn't stick around for a third attempt due to contractual obligations with the coming Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.

Academy chairman Bryce Zabel said Smith will likely include elements produced for the two previously postponed ceremonies and some new additions.

"We plan on doing this show Nov. 4, I don't want to say come hell or high water, but it's really important that we do this show. We cannot control world events. Obviously, it's been a very unusual fall," Moonves said Wednesday morning on a conference call with reporters.

"We're very excited about being able to put on the show, and we'll be ready for anything that may happen, but the show will go on."

The Emmys were originally scheduled to take place at the Shrine Auditorium Sept. 16, then again on Oct. 7 -- both times being postponed because of the ongoing fight against terrorism.

The three-hour event will take place during the first Sunday of the November sweep, and CBS is rescheduling its planned movie, Beyond the Prairie II: The True Story of Laura Ingalls Wilder Continues.

"We wanted to get it on as quickly as we could and still logistically make it possible. Obviously, it's in sweeps. That wasn't out intention, and I don't think we can be accused of that, having juggled it accordingly."