Emmys Post Lowest Ratings Since 1992
By B&C Staff
The 60th Primetime Emmy Awards failed to take home the ratings trophy for Sunday night.
The awards show posted a 3.8 Nielsen Media Research household rating and 9 share, down 12% from the 4.3/11 the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards earned Sept. 16, 2007, and marking the Emmys’ lowest performance since at least 1992, according to a Fox analysis of Nielsen data.
NBC led Sunday primetime with an overall 6.7 rating/17 share thanks to its Sunday Night Football matchup -- the visiting Dallas Cowboys’ 27-16 victory over the host Green Bay Packers.
The Emmys led ABC to a second-place finish (3/2/8), followed by CBS (2.8/7), Fox (2.2/6) and The CW (0.6/2).
