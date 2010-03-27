Trending

Emmys: Past Nominees and Winners -- Non-Fiction Categories

2009

Outstanding Reality - Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race (CBS) - Winner
  • Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
  • American Idol (FOX)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • Project Runway (Bravo)

Outstanding Non-fiction Series 

  • American Masters (PBS) - Winner
  • Biography (BIO)
  • Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)
  • Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel Channel)
  • This American Life (Showtime)
  • American Experience (PBS)

Outstanding Non-fiction Special

  • 102 Minutes That Changed America (HISTORY) - Winner
  • Michael J. Fox: Adventures of an Incurable Optimist (ABC)
  • Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired (HBO)
  • Farrah's Story (NBC)
  • The Alzheimer's Project: Momentum In Science (Parts 1 & 2) (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

  • Intervention (A&E) - Winner
  • MythBusters (Discovery Channel)
  • Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo)
  • Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
  • Dog Whisperer (NGC)
  • Dirty Jobs (Discovery Channel)

Outstanding Writing for Non-fiction Programming

  • Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired (HBO) - Winner
  • Make 'Em Laugh: The Funny Business Of America - "When I'm Bad, I'm Better--The Groundbreakers" (PBS)
  • American Masters - "Jerome Robbins: Something To Dance About" (PBS)
  • American Experience - "The Trials Of J. Robert Oppenheimer" (PBS)
  • Penn & Teller: Bullshit! - "New Age Medicine" (Showtime)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

  • Jeff Probst, Host, Survivor (CBS) - Winner
  • Phil Keogahn, Host, The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • Padma Lakshmi, Host; Tom Colicchio, Co-Host, Top Chef (Bravo)
  • Tom Bergeron, Host, Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
  • Heidi Klum, Host, Project Runway (Bravo)

Outstanding Directing for Non-fiction Programming

  • Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired (HBO) - Winner
  • The Amazing Race - "Don't Let A Cheese Hit Me" (CBS)
  • Top Chef - "The Last Supper" (Bravo)
  • This American Life - "John Smith" (Showtime)
  • Project Runway - "Finale (Part 1)" (Bravo)

Outstanding Children's Non-fiction Program

  • Nick News with Linda Ellerbee - "Coming Home: When Parents Return from War" (Nickelodeon) - Winner
  • Grandpa, Do You Know Who I Am? With Maria Shriver (HBO) - Winner

2008

Outstanding Reality - Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race (CBS) - Winner
  • Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
  • American Idol (FOX)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • Project Runway (Bravo)

Outstanding Non-fiction Series

  • American Masters (PBS) - Winner
  • Biography (BIO)
  • Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)
  • Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)
  • This American Life (Showtime) - Winner
  • American Experience (PBS)

Outstanding Non-fiction Special

  • Autism: The Musical (HBO) - Winner
  • Alive Day Memories: Home From Iraq (HBO)

  • AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies - 10th Anniversary Edition (CBS)
  • The Pixar Story (Starz)
  • Pioneers Of Television - Late Night: Johnny, Jack, Steve, And Merv (PBS)

Outstanding Reality Program

  • Intervention (A&E)
  • MythBusters (Discovery Channel)
  • Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo) - Winner
  • Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC)
  • Dirty Jobs (Discovery Channel)

Outstanding Writing for Non-fiction Programming

  • The War - "Pride of Our Nation" (PBS) - Winner
  • Life After People (History Channel)
  • Intervention - "Caylee" (A&E)
  • This American Life - "Escape" (Showtime)
  • "Walt Whitman" (American Experience) (PBS)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

  • Jeff Probst, Host, Survivor (CBS) - Winner
  • Ryan Seacrest, Host, American Ideol (FOX)
  • Howie Mandel, Host, Deal or No Deal (NBC)
  • Tom Bergeron, Host, Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
  • Heidi Klum, Host, Project Runway (Bravo)

Outstanding Directing for Non-fiction Programming

  • The War - "Pride of Our Nation" (PBS)
  • The Amazing Race - "Honestly, They Have Witch Powers or Something" (CBS)
  • Autism: The Musical (HBO)
  • This American Life - "Escape" (Showtime) - Winner
  • Project Runway - "En Garde!" (Bravo)

2007

Outstanding Reality - Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race (CBS) - Winner
  • Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
  • American Idol (FOX)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • Project Runway (Bravo)

Outstanding Non-fiction Series

  • American Masters (PBS)
  • Biography (A&E)
  • Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)
  • Planet Earth (Discovery Channel) - Winner
  • Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)

Outstanding Non-fiction Special

  • Blood Diamonds (The History Channel)
  • Brando (TCM)
  • Ghosts of Abu Ghraib (HBO) - Winner
  • Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed (The History Channel)
  • AFI's 100 Years....100 Cheers: America's Most Inspiring Movies (CBS)

Outstanding Reality Program

  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC)
  • Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo) - Winner
  • Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
  • Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan (National Geographicf)
  • Penn & Teller: Bullshit! (Showtime)

Outstanding Writing for Non-fiction Programming

  • When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts (HBO) - Winner
  • Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed (The History Channel)
  • Ghosts of Abu Ghraib (HBO)
  • This American Life - "God's Close-Up" (Showtime)
  • Thin (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for Non-fiction Programming

  • When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts (HBO) - Winner
  • Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed (The History Channel)
  • Ghosts of Abu Ghraib (HBO)
  • This American Life - "God's Close-Up" (Showtime)
  • Thin (HBO)