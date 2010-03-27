Emmys: Past Nominees and Winners -- Non-Fiction Categories
2009
Outstanding Reality - Competition Program
- The Amazing Race (CBS) - Winner
- Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
- American Idol (FOX)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- Project Runway (Bravo)
Outstanding Non-fiction Series
- American Masters (PBS) - Winner
- Biography (BIO)
- Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel Channel)
- This American Life (Showtime)
- American Experience (PBS)
Outstanding Non-fiction Special
- 102 Minutes That Changed America (HISTORY) - Winner
- Michael J. Fox: Adventures of an Incurable Optimist (ABC)
- Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired (HBO)
- Farrah's Story (NBC)
- The Alzheimer's Project: Momentum In Science (Parts 1 & 2) (HBO)
Outstanding Reality Program
- Intervention (A&E) - Winner
- MythBusters (Discovery Channel)
- Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo)
- Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
- Dog Whisperer (NGC)
- Dirty Jobs (Discovery Channel)
Outstanding Writing for Non-fiction Programming
- Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired (HBO) - Winner
- Make 'Em Laugh: The Funny Business Of America - "When I'm Bad, I'm Better--The Groundbreakers" (PBS)
- American Masters - "Jerome Robbins: Something To Dance About" (PBS)
- American Experience - "The Trials Of J. Robert Oppenheimer" (PBS)
- Penn & Teller: Bullshit! - "New Age Medicine" (Showtime)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
- Jeff Probst, Host, Survivor (CBS) - Winner
- Phil Keogahn, Host, The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Padma Lakshmi, Host; Tom Colicchio, Co-Host, Top Chef (Bravo)
- Tom Bergeron, Host, Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
- Heidi Klum, Host, Project Runway (Bravo)
Outstanding Directing for Non-fiction Programming
- Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired (HBO) - Winner
- The Amazing Race - "Don't Let A Cheese Hit Me" (CBS)
- Top Chef - "The Last Supper" (Bravo)
- This American Life - "John Smith" (Showtime)
- Project Runway - "Finale (Part 1)" (Bravo)
Outstanding Children's Non-fiction Program
- Nick News with Linda Ellerbee - "Coming Home: When Parents Return from War" (Nickelodeon) - Winner
- Grandpa, Do You Know Who I Am? With Maria Shriver (HBO) - Winner
2008
Outstanding Reality - Competition Program
- The Amazing Race (CBS) - Winner
- Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
- American Idol (FOX)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- Project Runway (Bravo)
Outstanding Non-fiction Series
- American Masters (PBS) - Winner
- Biography (BIO)
- Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)
- Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)
- This American Life (Showtime) - Winner
- American Experience (PBS)
Outstanding Non-fiction Special
- Autism: The Musical (HBO) - Winner
- Alive Day Memories: Home From Iraq (HBO)
- AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies - 10th Anniversary Edition (CBS)
- The Pixar Story (Starz)
- Pioneers Of Television - Late Night: Johnny, Jack, Steve, And Merv (PBS)
Outstanding Reality Program
- Intervention (A&E)
- MythBusters (Discovery Channel)
- Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo) - Winner
- Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC)
- Dirty Jobs (Discovery Channel)
Outstanding Writing for Non-fiction Programming
- The War - "Pride of Our Nation" (PBS) - Winner
- Life After People (History Channel)
- Intervention - "Caylee" (A&E)
- This American Life - "Escape" (Showtime)
- "Walt Whitman" (American Experience) (PBS)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
- Jeff Probst, Host, Survivor (CBS) - Winner
- Ryan Seacrest, Host, American Ideol (FOX)
- Howie Mandel, Host, Deal or No Deal (NBC)
- Tom Bergeron, Host, Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
- Heidi Klum, Host, Project Runway (Bravo)
Outstanding Directing for Non-fiction Programming
- The War - "Pride of Our Nation" (PBS)
- The Amazing Race - "Honestly, They Have Witch Powers or Something" (CBS)
- Autism: The Musical (HBO)
- This American Life - "Escape" (Showtime) - Winner
- Project Runway - "En Garde!" (Bravo)
2007
Outstanding Reality - Competition Program
- The Amazing Race (CBS) - Winner
- Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
- American Idol (FOX)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- Project Runway (Bravo)
Outstanding Non-fiction Series
- American Masters (PBS)
- Biography (A&E)
- Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)
- Planet Earth (Discovery Channel) - Winner
- Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)
Outstanding Non-fiction Special
- Blood Diamonds (The History Channel)
- Brando (TCM)
- Ghosts of Abu Ghraib (HBO) - Winner
- Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed (The History Channel)
- AFI's 100 Years....100 Cheers: America's Most Inspiring Movies (CBS)
Outstanding Reality Program
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC)
- Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo) - Winner
- Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
- Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan (National Geographicf)
- Penn & Teller: Bullshit! (Showtime)
Outstanding Writing for Non-fiction Programming
- When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts (HBO) - Winner
- Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed (The History Channel)
- Ghosts of Abu Ghraib (HBO)
- This American Life - "God's Close-Up" (Showtime)
- Thin (HBO)
Outstanding Directing for Non-fiction Programming
- When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts (HBO) - Winner
- Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed (The History Channel)
- Ghosts of Abu Ghraib (HBO)
- This American Life - "God's Close-Up" (Showtime)
- Thin (HBO)
