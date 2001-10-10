Emmys may move to air base

Executives at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and CBS have added another possible venue for the twice-delayed Emmy Awards: a southern California Air Force base.

Sources say Academy executives brought the idea up at a meeting with network officials Tuesday, where various dates and locales for a third attempt at the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were being contemplated. The new date is expected to be on a Sunday during the upcoming November sweep. Both sides have expressed an interest in still staging the awards ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 and then Oct. 7 - both times being postponed because of world events.

The original location was Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, but Academy and CBS execs are believed to be looking for a different location. Sources say numerous venues including the Beverly Hilton Hotel and now March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif., are on the list. "We haven't heard anything at this point, but it would be kind of fun if it did happen," says Capt. Don Traud, head of PR for the reserve base.

Traud says the Academy would have to go through the Dept. of Defense before it would reach reservists at March. The base currently houses 4,000 reservists and is about 50 miles from downtown Los Angeles. One Academy insider says the idea of holding at the base could be seen as "a tribute to the men and women currently fighting the battle against terrorism."

The insider says March has several airplane hangars that could be used for the ceremony. CBS and Academy executives had no comment. Both sides are expected to continue meeting throughout the week. - Joe Schlosser