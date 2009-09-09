Emmys: Live Band Tunes Up for Telecast
Emmycast producer Don Mischer hopes to shake up the status quo -- along with the audience at the Nokia Theater on Sept. 20 -- by reinstating a long-held but recently forgotten Emmy tradition: live music as part of the broadcast.
And
what's more, Mischer says, the band -- an all-star ensemble from the
worlds of jazz and rock -- will be onstage throughout, not relegated to
the pit or some offstage location during the show. It will be the first
time since 2004 that the Emmys will feature live music.
