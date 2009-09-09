Emmys: Live Band Tunes Up for Telecast

Emmycast producer Don Mischer hopes to shake up the status quo -- along with the audience at the Nokia Theater on Sept. 20 -- by reinstating a long-held but recently forgotten Emmy tradition: live music as part of the broadcast.

And

what's more, Mischer says, the band -- an all-star ensemble from the

worlds of jazz and rock -- will be onstage throughout, not relegated to

the pit or some offstage location during the show. It will be the first

time since 2004 that the Emmys will feature live music.

Click here to read the full article on Variety.com