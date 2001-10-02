Emmys go on high security alert

In an open letter to the television industry over the weekend, Emmy organizers reportedly said Sunday's ceremony will include unprecedented security measures.

AP reports the letter referes to ``unprecedented'' and ``greatly stepped-up plans'' to be held at the Shrine Auditorium with host Ellen DeGeneres. No details were provided about the security initiative, being coordinated with police, the FBI and Federal Aviation Administration, according to the letter from Bryce Zabel, chairman of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Celebrities who don't want to travel from New York will gather at an NBC studio for the event, which will air on CBS. The letter advised those who are attending the west coast ceremony should plan to arrive at least an hour earlier than they normally would.