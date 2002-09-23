Emmys drive NBC to Sunday win

The Emmy Awards telecast on NBC was the big ratings winner Sunday night,

according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate report.

The telecast, running from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST, averaged a 13.3 household

rating and a 21 share and was first in households, total viewers and across the

key adult demographics.

The show was way up from last year's telecast, which aired on CBS and

averaged an 11.4/16. But last year's show was postponed twice due to Sept. 11,

and it aired against game seven of the World Series.

Two years ago, the telecast -- airing Sept. 10, 2000, on ABC -- averaged a

14.2/23 household rating/share.

NBC's pre-Emmy telecast, which aired from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, averaged

only a 5.2/9, which put it third in four-network competition behind 60

Minutes on CBS and a football overrun and the first half-hour of film The

Fugitive on Fox.

ABC and CBS also ran movies against the Emmy show. Fox's Fugitive got

the best of the movie numbers with a 5.9/9, followed by Armageddon on ABC

(5.4/8) and James Bond flick Tomorrow Never Dies on CBS (4.7/07).

For the night, household fast affiliate numbers: NBC 11.3 rating/18 share,

Fox 6.4/10, CBS 5.7/9 and ABC 5.0/8.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 6.6/17, Fox 4.1/11, ABC 3.2/8 and CBS 2.2/6.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., The WB Television Network -- with reruns of

Gilmore Girls and Charmed -- averaged a 4.5/7 in Nielsen's metered

markets.

On Saturday, another big special, the Miss America Pageant, gave ABC a

ratings victory across all of the key categories.

Fox, with its usual ratings-winning lineup of Cops and

America'sMost Wanted, was second in households and adults 18

through 49 and 18 through 34 and tied for second with CBS among adults 25

through 54.

Although ABC won the night, it didn't win every time period. From 8 p.m. to 9

p.m. EST, Big Brother3 on CBS won across the key adult demos, and

it was second in households and total viewers behind Miss America.

For the night, households: ABC 7.5 rating/14 share, Fox 5.0/10, CBS 4.2/8 and

NBC 2.7/05.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 3.7/12, Fox 2.8/10, CBS 2.6/9 and NBC 1.3/4.

On Friday, Fox scored big with the premiere of two dramas.

Firefly won its 8 p.m. EST time period in all of the key adult demos,

while finishing third in households and total viewers. It was Fox's best

delivery in the time period with regularly scheduled programming since Jan. 18

with Dark Angel.

John Doe at 9 p.m. EST was first in households, total viewers and the key

adult demos -- the network's best delivery in the time slot in most categories

in about two years.

The two new shows gave Fox a win for the night in adults 18 through 34, 18

through 49 and 25 through 54.

At 10 p.m. EST, Law & Order: Special VictimsUnit was first

in households and the key demos. ABC's 20/20 was second, and a CBS

repeat of a Carol Burnett special was third.

For the night, the fast affiliate household numbers: NBC 5.3 rating/10 share;

CBS and ABC 5.1/10; Fox 5.0/9.

Adults 18 to 49: Fox 3.6/13, ABC 2.5/9, NBC 2.3/8 and CBS 1.8/6.

The WB premiered four sitcoms Friday night, for a 4.0/7 average household

rating in the Nielsen metered markets. The shows easily beat a film on UPN,

Set It Off, which averaged a 2.4/4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.

What I LikeAbout You led off The WB's comedy block at 8 p.m. and

averaged a 4.1/7. Sabrina followed with a 3.8/7. At 9 p.m., Reba

turned in the network's best numbers for the night with a 4.7/8, followed by

Greetings from Tucson at 9:30 p.m., which averaged a

3.6/6.