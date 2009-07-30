Emmys Cut Awards from Telecast

Complete Emmy Coverage

Eight of the 28 honors in the Primetime Emmy Awards will be prerecorded

and then time-shifted into the main broadcast this year, according to a

proposal presented to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' board on Wednesday night.

According

to sources, the categories affected include outstanding movie and

miniseries; writing for dramatic series and movies/miniseries;

directing for variety, music and comedy and movie/miniseries; and the

supporting actor and actress awards in the longform arena.

Practically, the maneuver means that any award for writing on Mad Men,

for example -- which nabbed four of five writing nods -- will be

presented off air, with the acceptance speech shown during the

broadcast. Organizers are referring to this play-back approach as

"time-shifting" selected awards.

