Emmys Cut Awards from Telecast
Eight of the 28 honors in the Primetime Emmy Awards will be prerecorded
and then time-shifted into the main broadcast this year, according to a
proposal presented to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' board on Wednesday night.
According
to sources, the categories affected include outstanding movie and
miniseries; writing for dramatic series and movies/miniseries;
directing for variety, music and comedy and movie/miniseries; and the
supporting actor and actress awards in the longform arena.
Practically, the maneuver means that any award for writing on Mad Men,
for example -- which nabbed four of five writing nods -- will be
presented off air, with the acceptance speech shown during the
broadcast. Organizers are referring to this play-back approach as
"time-shifting" selected awards.
Click here for the full article on Variety.com.
Brian Lowry writes for B&C's sister publication Variety.
