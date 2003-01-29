Emmys coming to Fox in September
The 55th Annual Emmy Awards will air on Fox Sunday, Sept. 21 at
8 p.m. EST/PST, said Bryce Zabel, chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television
Arts & Sciences.
Fox is the first network to get the awards show after the networks
negotiated a $52 million contract with the Academy last fall to rotate the show among the
"Big Four" broadcast networks for the next eight years.
The Emmys will still be broadcast from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles,
although the Academy has considered moving the show to a more updated facility
or building a new one.
