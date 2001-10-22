With the White House's blessing, CBS and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences are giving the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards a third chance.

"We plan on doing this show Nov. 4. I don't want to say come hell or high water, but it's really important that we do this show," CBS President Les Moonves said last week."

The twice-delayed ceremony now lands on the first Sunday of the November sweeps at Los Angeles's Shubert Theater. With President Bush urging Americans to get back to living normal lives, the White House encouraged Moonves to go forward.

For both the Academy and the network, there would be large financial ramifications if the Emmys didn't happen. The Academy gets $3 million in license fees from CBS, and the network stands to bring in more than $20 million in advertising.

On Oct. 7, CBS and Academy executives pulled the plug on the second scheduled ceremony just hours before it was slated to go on because of the U.S. bombings in Afghanistan. The Emmys were originally scheduled to take place on Sept. 16.

Academy Chairman Bryce Zabel says top TV producers and actors will participate in the ceremony. Ellen DeGeneres is still on board as the show's host.