Emmys 2014: Nominee Reactions

“Well, having worked on Frasier for those five years… for me personally I never imagined ever that I would be in the same position again. We’ve already done things on the show that vastly surpassed my expectations. To imagine that we’re still doing that, to be in a position kind of making history like that, is fantastic… From the start if you ever said ‘Oh, you have a chance of still winning an Emmy at your fifth season,’ I would have thought that would be pretty close to impossible.”

—Christopher Lloyd, Modern Family creator and executive producer, said to B&C about Modern Family's chance to tie Frasier as the only series to win five Best Comedy Series Emmys.

"These nominations underscore the strength, quality and diversity of Lionsgate’s roster of iconic and emerging series. We are extremely proud of the tremendous success of our breakthrough hit Orange Is the New Black and the outstanding work being done season after season on Mad Men and Nurse Jackie. We salute our nominees and thank the TV Academy for this tremendous recognition.”

—Kevin Beggs, chairman, Lionsgate Television Group

“This year’s Primetime Emmy nominations prove what New Yorkers have always known – no one does the small screen like the Big Apple. The ‘Made in NY’ shows recognized by the Primetime Emmys are the product of countless hours of hard work by brilliant and creative New Yorkers.”

—Mayor Bill DeBlasio, New York City

"MGM could not be more thrilled for all of those involved in 'Fargo' - from the creative team, to the incredible cast and to all of the behind-the-scenes artists who have worked so tirelessly on the series. It's an embarrassment of riches to have received a remarkable 18 nominations! It is also gratifying as the distributor of 'Vikings' to see the series acknowledged this morning. On behalf of everyone at MGM, we thank the Television Academy for this wonderful recognition and congratulate our network partners FX and History."

—Roma Khanna, president of Television Group and Digital, MGM.

“We are so happy to have received this nomination. Writers are the creative force behind the current explosion of great television, and The Writers' Room celebrates and explores their work. Along with our season one partners Entertainment Weekly, we congratulate all the nominees and thank the members of the Academy for recognizing our series.”

—Sarah Barnett, president and GM, SundanceTV

“We are incredibly honored for the recognition this year, especially for Cosmos and the great collaborative effort that series marked between Cosmos Studios and our partners at FOX. Additionally, as we continue to explore opportunities in the scripted world, to receive a nomination for only our second movie is a thrill.”

—Courteney Monroe, CEO of the National Geographic Channels

"We thank the Television Academy for honoring five of our programs with a total of 11 nominations, which represents a new record for our network. We proudly congratulate our nominees on being recognized for their exceptional achievements."

—Chris Albrecht, CEO, Starz

“Today's eight Emmy nominations for IFC is a huge achievement in the history of the network and we are so proud of both our Portlandia and The Spoils of Babylon teams for their incredible efforts this year. Their remarkable work clearly captured the attention of Academy voters and has helped establish IFC as a destination for original comedies.”

—Jennifer Caserta, president, IFC

“We are so proud of this inspiring documentary. Mariel Hemingway’s courageous story and Barbara Kopple’s powerful filmmaking have helped to enlighten our audience about the often misunderstood subject of mental illness. We are honored that the academy has recognized this important film.”

—Erik Logan, president, OWN on documentary Running From Crazy

“We are overwhelmed with thirty-one nominations in our sophomore year, which acknowledges the fullest spectrum of our programming – from the women of ‘Litchfield’ in Orange is the New Black and the backroom machinations of Washington in House of Cards to the bittersweet, comedic compassion of Derek and the fearless, verite portrait of contemporary, evolving Egypt in The Square. Television has never been better, and we are honored to be in such groundbreaking company.”

—Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix

“Being recognized by the Television Academy in all of these unscripted categories is truly rewarding and reinforces the network’s commitment to creating high-quality and engaging content. These nominations build on Bravo’s momentum as we recently earned our most-watched second quarter ever in total viewers, and ranked as the #7 ad-supported cable entertainment network among adults 18-49.”

—Frances Berwick, president, Bravo and Oxygen Media

“It’s wonderfully gratifying to see programming about which we, at AMC, are so passionate – Breaking Bad, Mad Men and The Walking Dead – recognized by Academy Members, especially in such an enormously competitive environment. That Breaking Bad and Mad Men are two of the six nominees in the Outstanding Drama category- Breaking Bad with an opportunity to defend last year’s win, for its historic final eight episodes, and Mad Men nominated for the seventh year in a row having won four times in the past; we’re humbled and appreciative. We are also so appreciative and proud of the individual nominations for the actors, writers, directors and creative professionals who have made these unforgettable shows so unique. We are thankful Academy members have honored these series with these nominations.”

—Charlie Collier, president, AMC

“What an exciting way to start the summer! Beyond my wildest dreams – the response we've had to our dysfunctional ER and it's inhabitants. So thrilled to be recognized by this industry.”

—Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

“Wow it's early...it's still dark outside but thank you to The Academy! I'm truly honored to represent a project I'm so very proud of. And equally thrilled that our writers Jeffrey Klarik and David Crane were also nominated.”

—Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

"Up to 9 nominations now. This is embarrassing. I feel like I'm playing for Germany."

—Armando Iannucci, Veep (from Twitter)

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee showcases some of the best the original programming that Crackle has to offer and the network is honored to be among the fellow nominees announced today."

—Crackle

"What a wonderful way to say goodbye to the show."

—Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad, to Yahoo

"It's been a sheer joy and the most successful experience. I don't know what goes past gravy or frosting but that's what it's been."

—Noah Hawley, Fargo, to Yahoo

"I heard the news stuck while in traffic on the way to set. I couldn't believe. I cannot believe it. My publicist Charlotte called me and I was like 'are you kidding me?'"

—Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black, to Yahoo

"[We'll celebrate by] spending a lot of money on something. That's what we do. If we don't win this year, we're buying the Emmys."

—Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank, to Yahoo

"It always feels great. I'm down in Anniston, Alabama. [When celebrating here] there's grits involved, there's fried food... The writing got acknowledged, so that's very exciting. Gary Cole, a guest actor, got a nomination so that's very exciting."

—Tony Hale, Veep, to Yahoo

"So far - great day. Just found out we were nominated for an Emmy and my daughter said her first words: 'Go Daily Show!'"

—Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (from Twitter)

"I have never been more exited & proud of a nomination. I honestly nearly cried. A sincere thank you."

—Ricky Gervais, Derek (from Twitter)

