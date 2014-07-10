Emmy Nominations Draw Excitement, Criticism Online, on Twitter

Complete Coverage: Emmys 2014

As with any year, when nominations for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Thursday, critics and fans alike immediately and unequivocally declared which actors and shows were “snubbed.” Neither The Good Wife nor The Americans were nominated for best drama series, while the latter’s two leads, Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, were also both shut out. Another noticeably absent lead actress was Tatiana Maslany, who had received critical acclaim for her performance in BBC America’s Orphan Black. But there was also plenty of excitement. Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black garnered 12 nominations, the most of any comedy, while the movie star power of HBO’s True Detective will go up against fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones and reigning champ Breaking Bad in the best drama category at next month’s ceremony.

Below is a roundup of feedback on the nominations from around the web:

Meanwhile, on Twitter…

The Critics

@poniewozik: I would have guessed that Christopher Evan Welch would get nominated and SILICON VALLEY overlooked, not the other way around. #Emmys

— James Poniewozik, Time

@sepinwall: Downton Abbey and House of Cards over Americans and Good Wife? Jeff Daniels over Matthew Rhys? Outstanding work, Emmy voters.

— Alan Sepinwall, HitFix.com

@BastardMachine: Alright, let’s get positive, people. At least Homeland didn’t get nominated for best drama.

— Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

@willapaskin: Just caught myself accidentally typing "Orphan Is The New Black"

— Willa Paskin, Slate

The Stars, Producers and More

@aaronpaul_8: What a beautiful way to wake up this morning. Thank you everyone for the incredibly kind words. I feel so blessed. #Emmys

— Aaron Paul, “Jesse Pinkman” on Breaking Bad

@Lavernecox: Congrats to everyone at @oitnb on our #EmmyNoms today. So proud to be working with all of you on such a groundbreaking show. #oitnb

— Laverne Cox, “Sophia Burset” on Orange Is the New Black

@kerrywashington: Wow. Woke up to @TheEmmys nom & more #SCANDAL noms 4 @JOEtheMORTON & #KateBurton. AND so much luv from u guys. Truly gr8ful & crazy humbled.

— Kerry Washington, “Olivia Pope” on Scandal

@KevinSpacey: Couldn't work beside more talented people, congratulations @HouseofCards on 13 #Emmys nominations!

— Kevin Spacey, “Francis Underwood” in House of Cards

@jimmyfallon: Yahooooooo!!!!! Whaaaaaaaa????!?!?!???? #Emmys

— Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

@jlunn13: proud to have been nominated for two Emmy's this year, one for Downton Abbey and one for The White Queen!

— John Lunn, composer for Downton Abbey and The White Queen

@RealMichelleT: Congratulations to the cast & crew of #KillingKennedy on an #EmmyNom for Outstanding TV Movie!#SoProud @NatGeoChannel @TelevisionAcad

— Michelle Trachtenberg, “Marina Oswald” on Killing Kennedy

@Sarah_Hyland: Also very humbled to be a part of two projects nominated for #Emmys this year. #ModernFamily#BonnieAndClyde @TelevisionAcad

— Sarah Hyland, “Haley Dunphy” on Modern Family and “Blanche Barrow” on Bonnie and Clyde

@StephenMangan: 3 Emmy nominations for #Episodes!! Best writing, best director, best Matt LeBlanc. Woo hoo!!

— Stephen Mangan, “Sean Lincoln” on Episodes

@oliviamunn: CONGRATS to @Jeff_Daniels and @Janefonda for their Emmy nominations today for #Newsroom!! So exciting and so so so deserved!! *high-five*!!

— Olivia Munn, “Sloan Sabbith” on The Newsroom

@MarkBurnettTV: Congratulations to @ABCSharkTank @Survivor_Tweet & @NBCTheVoice on their Emmy nominations! So proud of the teams on these incredible shows!

— Mark Burnett, producer of Shark Tank, Survivor and The Voice

@itsJulieBowen: Congrats to @jessetyler and my fake husband Ty Burell on their Emmy nominations!

— Julie Bowen, “Claire Dunphy” on Modern Family

@HeleneYorke: Woke up to the fabulous Emmy news for @SHO_Masters! Yay Lizzy, @AllisonBJanney and@MrBeauBridges! Beyond well deserved! X

— Heléne Yorke, “Jane Martin” on Masters of Sex

@nerdist: THANK YOU to the @TelevisionAcad for classing up @midnight and CONGRATS to everyone on our staff!! I'm running in circles like a puppy!!

— Chris Hardwick, host and producer of @midnight

@StarringRico: Congrats to @jessetyler, @itsJulieBowen, Ty Burrell, @JeffGreenbergCD, @film114, Nathan Lane, & Gail Mancuso for their @TelevisionAcad noms

— Rico Rodriguez, “Manny Delgado” on Modern Family

@NazaninBoniadi: YES!!!! MANDY PATINKIN!!!!!!! Congratulations, sir, on a VERY well deserved supporting actor nod!#Emmys2014

— Nazanin Boniadi, “Fara Sherazi” on Homeland

@lenadunham: We are very proud of Adam. He's a gift to our show and our lives! And he's too classy 4 twitter.

— Lena Dunham, creator and star, of Girls

@noahhawley: AW. JEEZ.

— Noah Hawley, writer and producer of Fargo